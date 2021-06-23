Cancel
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BACA AND EAST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Pritchett, or 28 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pritchett.

alerts.weather.gov
