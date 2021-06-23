Severe Weather Statement issued for Owyhee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Owyhee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL OWYHEE AND EASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.