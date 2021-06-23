Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL VAN BUREN COUNTY At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keosauqua, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keosauqua, Cantril, Mount Sterling, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Lake Sugema Campground, Keosauqua Airport, Lacey Keosauqua State Park, Mount Zion and Kilbourn. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH