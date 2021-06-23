Cancel
Platte County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
