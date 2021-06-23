Severe Weather Statement issued for Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nance; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE...NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver Creek, or 16 miles southwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Osceola and Shelby. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH