Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, UT

Suspect shot, killed by police in Murray following domestic dispute

By Spencer Burt, John Franchi
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUQ1h_0acV63lH00

One person was shot and killed by police in Murray on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute at the Villas at Vine apartment complex, located around 800 Vine Street.

Details on what happened next were limited, but officials say there was a confrontation in which shots were fired, a male suspect was shot and killed by police, and one officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Information was not immediately available on what crime(s) the suspect was accused of, whether he shot at or attempted to assault police, how many officers fired shots, or how the officer was injured.

"It doesn’t surprise me that it happened," said a neighbor, who requested to remain anonymous.

They told FOX 13 that a mother and son lived in the apartment where the incident reportedly happened.

"The way she was acting last night," the neighbor said, "I knew something was going to go down because he was threatening to kill her."

The man's name was not released as of Tuesday night.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Murray, UT
Murray, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fox 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy