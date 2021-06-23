Suspect shot, killed by police in Murray following domestic dispute

One person was shot and killed by police in Murray on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute at the Villas at Vine apartment complex, located around 800 Vine Street.

Details on what happened next were limited, but officials say there was a confrontation in which shots were fired, a male suspect was shot and killed by police, and one officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Information was not immediately available on what crime(s) the suspect was accused of, whether he shot at or attempted to assault police, how many officers fired shots, or how the officer was injured.

"It doesn’t surprise me that it happened," said a neighbor, who requested to remain anonymous.

They told FOX 13 that a mother and son lived in the apartment where the incident reportedly happened.

"The way she was acting last night," the neighbor said, "I knew something was going to go down because he was threatening to kill her."

The man's name was not released as of Tuesday night.