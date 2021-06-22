Hillsboro police ID suspect, victim in fatal shooting

Matthew Alexander McAdoo allegedly shot and killed Patrick Ralph Sanford during an altercation Thursday, June 17, police say.

Hillsboro police have identified the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting Thursday morning, June 17, outside an apartment complex.

The suspect, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 42, was taken into custody and lodged at the Washington County Jail, police said in a statement released 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Patrick Ralph Sanford, 51, police said.

Police initially said the shooting occurred during a disturbance related to a tow truck removing vehicles from the parking lot of the Park Creek Village apartments.

Sgt. Jason LeCorre, spokesman for the Hillsboro Police Department, confirmed Friday afternoon that the victim worked for a tow truck company that was working to remove vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot on Southeast 44th Avenue ahead of a restriping and sealing project.

Court records show McAdoo was previously convicted in Lane County of one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in 2009.