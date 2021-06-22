Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Apellix™ Delighted to be Named a World Changing Idea of 2021

 15 days ago

Apellix, an innovative aerial robotics technology company, has been named a World Changing Idea for 2021 by Fast Company. Jacksonville, Florida…June 22, 2021 – Apellix, protecting the world’s built and industrial environments through aerial robotic technology, is celebrating being named a World Changing Idea of 2021 by Fast Company. Apellix has created and is continuing to improve aerial robotic systems used in the war on corrosion that can prepare surfaces for coating/painting, apply the coatings, and monitor the coating job and the condition. We’ve done that by combining industrial robots, such as those used for high endurance, speed, and precision manufacturing, with an industrial drone and creating the software to autonomously operate the system.

