Stocks fell on Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off the holiday-shortened week with concern that maybe the best of the economic recovery from the pandemic is behind us. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 320 points, dragged down by losses in JPMorgan, Chevron and Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500 dipped 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite traded around the flatline after both averages hit records at the open. U.S. markets were closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday on Monday. The S&P 500 is coming off a seven-day winning streak, its longest since August.