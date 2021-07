Little, Brown and Company. Beginning in his hometown of New Orleans, The Atlantic staff writer and poet Clint Smith leads readers on an unforgettable tour of monuments and landmarks—those that are honest about the past and those that are not—that offer an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and ourselves. “How the Word Is Passed frees history, frees humanity to reckon honestly with the legacy of slavery,” raves Ibram X. Kendi, National Book Award–winning author of How to be an Anti-Racist. “We need this book.”