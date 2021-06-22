Damian Hurley opens up on anniversary of dad Steve Bing's 'devastating' death

Damian Hurley reflects on anniversary of dad Steve Bing's 'devastating' death

Damian Hurley has opened up on the anniversary of his father Steve Bing's death.

American businessman Steve Bing died by suicide at the age of 55 on June 22, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Bing shared his son with the British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 56, who gave birth to Damian in 2002.

Now, 19-year-old Damian has taken to Instagram on Tuesday to offer some powerful thoughts on the loss of his father.

Sharing an image of either a sunrise or a sunset over a coastline, Damian shared a personal message with his 102,000 followers.

Damian wrote: " A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news.

"I didn’t realise at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show ‘perfect’ versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it’s necessary."

Damian Hurley posted a reflective post on Instagram on the anniversary of his father's death (Image: Damian Hurley/Instagram)

The model then reflected on the difficulties that he and many across the world have been coping with over the last year.

He went on: "The last year has been bloody hard- for everyone on the planet- and I think acknowledging that is vital.

"It’s not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong."

Damian ended his post by thanking his followers and friends who have reached out with kinds words during this difficult time.

He concluded: "Thank you so much for all your messages today, I love you all Xxx".

Damian Hurley, 19, is the son of Elizabeth Hurley and the late Steve Bing (Image: @damianhurley1/Instagram)

American businessman Steve Bing died by suicide at the age of 55 last year (Image: WireImage for BWR Public Relatio)

The post received a large number of supportive comments from the 19-year-old model and actor's followers.

Last year upon receiving news of Steve Bing's death, Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of her with her former partner along with a message.

She penned: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.

"It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth Hurley (right) in an old snap with Damian's father Steve Bing (Image: Instagram)

Hurley revealed: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday.

"This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages".

The day following his father's death, Damian had once again shared an image of either a sunrise or a sunset and wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news."

Damian and mum Elizabeth share an incredibly close relationship (Image: Damian Hurley/Instagram)

Damian continued: "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends".

*If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.