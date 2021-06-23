Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Sasha Back to Life
One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay has brought Sasha Blouse back to life! Now that Hajime Isayama's original manga series has come to an end earlier this year following a notable twelve year run in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. With the manga now at an end (even with some extra additional materials for the final chapter released after the fact in the final volume of the series), now fans are waiting for the anime's run to come to an end soon enough as well as it's slated to air its final slate of episodes next Winter.comicbook.com