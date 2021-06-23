Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Sasha Back to Life

Chainsaw Man might have its fair share of blood and guts when it comes to the young man Denji attempting to navigate his way through a world of devils while holding the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but the franchise is also well known for its idiosyncratic characters. With the arrival of the first trailer for the upcoming anime series adapted by the legendary studio known as MAPPA, one fan has celebrated by creating Cosplay for one of the lovable devils of the series in Power, one of Denji's best friends who has some serious affection for a stray cat.