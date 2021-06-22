Cancel
'Date night': AFL star Gary Rohan cuddles up to his physio girlfriend Madi Bennett - a year after splitting from his childhood sweetheart wife

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Geelong Cats star Gary Rohan split from his childhood sweetheart Amie Rohan in mid-2020, after four years of marriage.

And one year after their relationship fell apart, it appears the AFL star, 30, is happier than ever with his new girlfriend Madi Bennett - whom he began dating in the AFL Covid hub after his marriage breakdown.

Gary gazed lovingly into Madi's eyes in a photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday night, which he simply captioned: 'Date night.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCivt_0acV3XjX00
'Date night': Geelong Cats player Gary Rohan shared a loved-up selfie with his girlfriend Madi Bennett on Tuesday, a year after his marriage to childhood sweetheart Amie Rohan fell apart

A smitten-looking Gary leaned in to kiss his partner, who beamed next to him while taking the mirror selfie.

The footballer wore a white fleece and black trousers, while his girlfriend donned a floaty white skirt and chic coat.

Gary went 'Instagram official' with Maddie back in April, but deleted the post a month later after receiving public backlash.

The black and white photo showed him smiling alongside Madi and his daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsPVa_0acV3XjX00
Controversial: Gary went 'Instagram official' with Maddie back in April, but deleted the post - which showed his girlfriend bonding with his children - a month later after receiving backlash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmAEC_0acV3XjX00
Over: Gary and Amie Rohan (left) married in 2016, but are understood to have split in July 2020 when the star forward joined the AFL's Gold Coast coronavirus hub

Gary and his wife split last year when he travelled with his Geelong teammates to Queensland to join the AFL Covid hub - while Amie stayed in Victoria with their children Bella, three, and Sadie, 15 months.

The Rohans had suffered unimaginable grief in 2018 when Willow, Bella's twin, died five hours after birth due to a defect causing babies to be born without parts of the brain.

The pair had been married for four years prior to their break-up, with Amie revealing in April this year that the split was more difficult than losing their daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHzZ9_0acV3XjX00
Devastated: Amie recently said the pain of her marriage breakdown was worse than the pain of losing her baby Willow just five hours after birth. Pictured: The Rohans with daughter Sadie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCVXn_0acV3XjX00
Newly minted WAG: Madi Bennett was on the sidelines at Gary's 150th AFL game in May

'The days after my marriage breakdown were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow,' she told the Move Your Mind podcast.

While Gary was in the AFL hub, he hooked up with Madi after his marriage broke down - just months after Sadie was born.

Madi had been flown cross-country to use her physio skills to help Geelong Cats legend Gary Ablett Jr see out his final season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcasx_0acV3XjX00
Heartache: 'The days after my marriage breakdown were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow,' Amie recently said. Pictured with daughters Sadie and Bella
