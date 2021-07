DALLAS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. As temperatures continue to soar this summer to highs of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many Americans are running to air-conditioned spaces. According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous heat that has been persistent in the Northwest and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast part of the United States will continue. Because of this record-breaking heat wave, many parts of the country are stocking up on AC window units to combat the high temperatures in their homes. And, while it’s important to be cool in the home, it’s also important to remain cool inside a vehicle. For aging vehicles, this means stocking up on refrigerant for the car.