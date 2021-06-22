Cancel
ANOTHER random NYC subway attack: Tourist is smashed in the face with a bottle as felony assaults on the subway rise to their highest level in 21 years

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

A 27-year-old Colombian woman on a 'dream' vacation to New York City was smashed in the head with a glass bottle on the subway in yet another disturbing statistic as violent subway assaults reach their highest level in 21 years.

The woman was traveling alone Monday through the 5th Avenue/53rd Street subway station, by the Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, when she was attacked at 7:45pm.

The perpetrator of the attack fled the subway car and is still being sought. Police haven't released any information about the suspect.

'When one comes from another country, New York is like a dream to go visit, have your vacation here,' said the woman, who was on her third trip to the city.

'But at this time it's an unsafe place to walk, and when you're a woman and alone in the streets it's extremely vulnerable.'

The woman hasn't been named, but spoke to CBS2 with her back to the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOkA9_0acV3Hr900
A young Colombian woman, pictured with her back to the camera, speaking to CBS, was attacked on Monday evening while travelling through midtown Manhattan on the subway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTBvl_0acV3Hr900
The woman was riding on the Queens-bound E train, alone, in the early evening when she was attacked by a stranger who began poking her in the face

She said a man began poking her face, and she tried to get away.

'I don't understand English, so I don't understand what he was saying to me,' she told CBS Local.

'But, he screamed really loud and he was telling me a lot of things and I was frozen.'

She said she tried to escape, but the train was travelling between stations so she was trapped.

'He hit me with something in the head and then I put my hand on my head,' she said.

'Blood started running down. I was so afraid.'

The perpetrator fled the train car and it was unclear if he escaped at the next station.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

'What scared me the most is that you get off the train and there's no one to help,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eG07_0acV3Hr900
The Colombian tourist, suffering from a deep cut in her head, got off the train at 5th Avenue/53rd Street, and found there was no one to help her. She said she felt extremely vulnerable and scared

The NYPD says felony assaults on the subway are at the highest level in at least 21 years.

In response, Mayor Bill de Blasio has deployed hundreds of additional officers underground.

An additional 500 officers were deployed to the system in February after a homeless man was accused of stabbing four people in the subway.

Multiple people have been pushed onto the tracks or randomly attacked.

The Transport Workers Union say that the additional police reinforcements are not making a difference.

'He may say on paper he has committed a certain amount of resources, but if it's not having the desired effect then maybe they need more or they need to look at how they are being deployed,' said Eric Loegel of TWU Local 100.

The city crimewave is not limited to the subway.

In May, crime rates increased 22 per cent over last year, with a 46.7 per cent increase in robbery and a 35.6 per cent increase in grand larceny, according to NYPD data.

Felony assault saw a 20.5 per cent increase, and were up eight per cent for the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Shootings also increased to 173 in May 2021, compared to 100 in May 2020.

But the attacks also seem to be more brazen, with many occurring in public places, like parks and subways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08R9uP_0acV3Hr900
Crimes have been rising throughout New York City, according to the NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6GRF_0acV3Hr900
Shootings increased to 173 in May 2021, compared to 100 in May 2020

Over the weekend, a woman was left bloody and bruised at Washington Square Park, as nonstop partying in the Greenwich Village park continues.

The woman was allegedly trying to run from a man, later identified as 42-year-old Jason McDermott, who was armed with a large knife and taser.

The partygoers, who have descended on the park for nightly raves in recent weeks, were sent into a panic and ran for safety from the suspect and knocked over a 43-year-old woman.

DailyMail.com photos show the woman sat on the ground with blood pouring from her face following the incident. A man was seen handcuffed and being led away by police.

Police said the woman was transported to Bellevue hospital in a stable condition with lacerations, contusions and abrasions.

The battle over Washington Square Park pitted area residents against partygoers last week, when protestors confronted police outside of an emergency meeting organized by the New York Police Department's Sixth Precinct.

The meeting was met with dozens of protestors, who flocked by to park by nightfall. Police said on Friday that the would be on high-alert over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxO3R_0acV3Hr900
A woman was left bloodied and bruised in Washington Square Park on Friday night after being trampled by terrified crowds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hw0EQ_0acV3Hr900
A man was seen handcuffed and being led away by police following the incident in the historic park; police said they arrested the suspect

Another major issue the residential and high-tourist area of Midtown Manhattan around around Times Square and Hell's Kitchen, where thousands of homeless people were moved to hotels during the pandemic.

Eight Avenue between Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal has become a drug corridor and a crime hot spot.

The police precinct that includes Times Square and many of the hotels where the homeless have been living saw a 183 per cent spike in felony assaults and 173 per cent spike in robberies so far this year compared to 2020, according to NYPD data.

In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo called the rise in crime a 'major problem' and said unless the New York Police Department gets a handle on it, the city would become undesirable.

'New Yorkers don't feel safe, and they don't feel safe because the crime rate is up,' he said.

'It's not that they're being neurotic or overly sensitive - they're right.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
Person
Andrew Cuomo
#Nyc Subway#Subways#New York City Subway#Police Shootings#Colombian#Cbs Local#Mount Sinai Hospital#Nypd#Twu Local 100#New Yorkers
