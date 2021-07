The Penguins analytics department lost a key piece on Monday, when the Buffalo Sabres hired Sam Ventura. Ventura, 33, started as a consultant for the Penguins in 2015. His role and his voice within the front office grew in the years since, as he was promoted several times. Just last offseason, former general manager Jim Rutherford made Ventura director of hockey operations and hockey research. In this role, not only did Ventura provide advanced statistical analysis but he also worked with contracts, the salary cap and the Collective Bargaining Agreement.