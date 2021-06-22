Cancel
POTUS

FAA Says US Airports Will Get $8 Billion in Pandemic Relief

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airports around the country will share $8 billion in federal grants to help them recover from the pandemic, which caused a steep drop in air travel and a loss of revenue that airports expect from airlines and passengers. Most of the money will go to big airports...

Related
Economymountainmessenger.com

Airports contribute $1.63 billion in revenue to WV economy

West Virginia’s commercial and general aviation airports contribute about $1.63 billion in revenue and create more than 10,000 jobs, according to a study commissioned by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission. According to the just-released West Virginia Aviation Economic Impact Study, visitors to the state’s seven commercial and 17 general aviation...
LifestyleThegardenisland.com

FAA: $14M to Lihu‘e Airport

LIHU‘E — A cut of federal funding will deliver $14.5 million to the Lihu‘e Airport. This is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration’s $8 billion in grants that’ll keep U.S. airports in operation by funding workers and construction projects. “The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Sky Harbor to get $158M from FAA Airport Rescue Grants

The Federal Aviation Administration is lending a helping hand to U.S. airports as they recover from the pandemic, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $8 billion in grants to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
POTUS
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Federal Railroad Administration focuses on railroad safety

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) was created as part of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966. It is one of 10 agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation concerned with intermodal transportation. Prior to the creation of the FRA the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) regulated railroad safety. The ICC was shut down in 1995.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Does Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Pump Out So Much Black Smoke?

For most sailors who served on the Admiral Kuznetzov, Mazut is the stuff of legends. The ultra-thick, tarry black substance that powers the ship is known for being rather toxic, sticky, and not easy to get out of clothes. But why did the Soviet navy keep powering its ships with Mazut? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the fuel? Why exactly is the Kuznetsov so smoky?
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Airspeed sensor caused MH-139 FAA certification delay

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 13 seconds. Inaccurate airspeed readings caused the delay in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification of the U.S. Air Force’s new MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter that forced a pause in funding for the service’s Huey replacement. The Air Force’s fiscal year 2022 budget request to Congress...
Palatka, FLgeneralaviationnews.com

Distracted pilot dealing with motion sickness forgets to extend landing gear

The flight instructor in a multi-engine Diamond DA42NG reported that the pilot receiving instruction was on the controls, and reported feeling some fatigue and motion sickness due to light turbulence in the pattern at the airport in Palatka, Florida. During their discussion they were distracted and did not complete the...
POTUS
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. FAA Orders Inspections of Some Bell Helicopters After Canada Crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month. The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace some specified hub strap pins before...
Florida State
Joe Duncan

How Worried Should Florida Be About the Delta Variant of COVID?

The delta variant has been circulating for weeks...here are the facts... Over the 4th of July weekend, Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.
POTUS
Reuters

New Trump lawyers include Bhopal disaster, tobacco litigation vet

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's latest legal team includes a Washington, D.C., lawyer who made his name filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut attorney who represented the estate of O.J. Simpson's slain wife. Trump on Wednesday filed federal lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook...

