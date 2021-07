If you haven’t heard the news, it’s on, the 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, themed “Welcome Back!”. Before you read any further, I need to clear up one small miscommunication in my last writings (sometimes the brain says one thing and what’s written says another). In my efforts to let everyone know that the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce is the organization that produces and manages the festival, I also mentioned the fundraiser. Borrego Days involves many elements which even on a tight budget can be quite costly. However, what I really wanted to explain is that all of your generous tax deductible donations earmarked for the festival are used strictly for Borrego Days and nothing else hence the reason for the Borrego Festivals Foundation 501 (c) (3).