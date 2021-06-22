Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

I-10 traffic near Arizona-New Mexico border diverted to avoid wildfire; motorists advised to avoid traveling to area

Las Cruces Sun-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDSBURG - Travelers heading to Arizona via Interstate 10 will have to find another road or not go at all. Arizona officials announced Tuesday a closure to I-10 just northeast of Benson, Arizona as crews experience several major fires near the interstate. Officials said detours were being put into place in New Mexico and Arizona. I-10 is open to commuters to Lordsburg and surrounding areas.

www.lcsun-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Traffic
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Lordsburg, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Wildfire#State Route 80#The Las Cruces Sun News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Travel
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy