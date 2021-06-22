I-10 traffic near Arizona-New Mexico border diverted to avoid wildfire; motorists advised to avoid traveling to area
LORDSBURG - Travelers heading to Arizona via Interstate 10 will have to find another road or not go at all. Arizona officials announced Tuesday a closure to I-10 just northeast of Benson, Arizona as crews experience several major fires near the interstate. Officials said detours were being put into place in New Mexico and Arizona. I-10 is open to commuters to Lordsburg and surrounding areas.www.lcsun-news.com