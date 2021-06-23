Cancel
We invented Spitfires, the jet engine and package holidays... Now Britain must be a travel pioneer again, writes Jet2 boss STEVE HEAPY

By Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Of Jet2 For The Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
As the height of summer approaches, this is a make-or-break moment for the British travel industry. It is a time for dynamism, not delays, for optimistic courage rather than over-caution.

The decisions made now by ministers will have a crucial impact on the future of the sector, which badly needs a shot in the arm after the miserable long months of Covid paralysis.

The industry was one of the first to feel the impact of the pandemic, as travel restrictions were imposed in early 2020. Today, with controls still in place, it will be one of the last to feel the effects of recovery.

Without an energetic spirit to open up Britain again to the world, further businesses will fail and jobs will be lost.

The decisions made now by ministers will have a crucial impact on the future of the sector, writes Steve Heapy (pictured: travellers at London's Heathrow Airport on June 8)

Airlines, transport hubs, and holiday firms all create wealth for Britain. By supporting the revitalisation of this sector by eliminating barriers and encouraging travel once more, the Government will give us all an economic boost.

All too often in recent months, there seems to have been a gap between hard scientific evidence and ministerial policy, resulting in inconsistencies such as travel restrictions to places that have lower rates of coronavirus than Britain.

These should include Malta, Madeira, the Balearics, the Canaries, the Greek islands and Cyprus. All these destinations have lower infection rates than the United Kingdom and the rates of vaccination are rapidly catching up with our own.

That would be good for them and for the British public, many of whom have not had a proper holiday in the sunshine for more than a year or have been unable to see relatives or friends who live overseas.

New countries and islands added to the green list should include Malta, Madeira, the Balearics, the Canaries, the Greek islands and Cyprus (pictured: Balos Beach on the island of Crete)
I gather that the Government is urgently considering whether quarantine should end for holidaymakers who have been given two doses, writes Steve Heapy (pictured: Calo des Moro in Mallorca, Spain)
Given the scale of Covid's retreat, I see no reason why such destinations should not now be fully opened up to travel from Britain, writes Steve Heapy (pictured: Cyprus)

Nor is there any justification for its continuation, particularly since the vaccine programme has proved such a success.

Against that backdrop, it is illogical that passengers who have been double vaccinated do not enjoy more freedom.

In the light of the vaccine triumph that they rightly proclaim, I would urge ministers to take exactly this step. The rest of Europe is breaking free of lockdown, and their reviving economies are starting to show the benefits of renewed international travel.

All the evidence, including the latest report from Public Health England, indicates that two jabs are over 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation from the virus (pictured: Celia Martin, 29, receives a Pfizer vaccine in north London)

Our nation, after all, has a rich heritage in travel and aviation. Our greatness was built on exploration.

Equally important is the fact that Britain invented the package holiday.

The Government often asserts that, post-Brexit, Britain should take its place on the global stage.

Here is a golden opportunity to translate those words into action. I urge the Prime Minister and his Cabinet tomorrow to be daring, not dilatory.

