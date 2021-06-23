Switch Overwatch Players Can Now Team Up With Xbox, PlayStation And PC Heroes
Overwatch has made some massive announcements in recent times under the new game director Aaron Keller, and today sees the arrival of a long-awaited update: cross-play. Yes, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC heroes can now play together. Just be mindful that it's still technically in beta. In order to participate in cross-play, players will need to have access to a Battle.net account, which can be created for free. From here, you must link you console game and account (PC players obviously won't be required to do this), and then log in.www.nintendolife.com