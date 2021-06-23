Switch Overwatch Players Can Now Team Up With Xbox, PlayStation And PC Heroes

Sony has revealed the most played PlayStation titles through the PlayStation Now on PC from March 1 to June 1. The online subscription service has a good amount of Sony-only titles from previous generations that have yet to be brought onto the current market, or through regular means in the PC gaming market. Therefore, this specific list consists of mostly PlayStation titles that are not available on the PC platform through Steam, Epic Games Store, or any other retailer. The game at the very top is none other than perhaps one of the most requested PlayStation exclusives for PC, From Software’s Bloodborne.