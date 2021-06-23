Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Switch Overwatch Players Can Now Team Up With Xbox, PlayStation And PC Heroes

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch has made some massive announcements in recent times under the new game director Aaron Keller, and today sees the arrival of a long-awaited update: cross-play. Yes, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC heroes can now play together. Just be mindful that it's still technically in beta. In order to participate in cross-play, players will need to have access to a Battle.net account, which can be created for free. From here, you must link you console game and account (PC players obviously won't be required to do this), and then log in.

www.nintendolife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Playstation And Pc Heroes#Cross Play#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 4 Users Can Download A Special Freebie Right Now

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month 2021 with a couple of special freebies for PlayStation 4 users, as well as a handful of specially curated LGBTQIA+ video games. For the rest of the month, PS4 users will be able to download and keep a specially designed PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Sadly there's no alternative for anyone out there with a PlayStation 5, given the fact that the new-gen console doesn't support custom themes at the moment.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Worms Rumble is out now for Nintendo Switch and on Xbox Game Pass

Team17’s real-time shooter spin-off Worms Rumble is out now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – the game also joining the Xbox Game Pass library. The new console release comes just as it is updated on all platforms with a new Spaceport Showdown map. While we knew...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox, PlayStation and PC release date confirmed

What are you doing in August? Fancy joining the Marine Assault squad in Aliens: Fireteam Elite?. Confirmed to launch come August 24th 2021, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will thrust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC players into the year 2022 as a mysterious distress call sees your Marine Assault squad travel to LV-895 in the outer colonies. It’s here where you’ll spend your time in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. And you can be sure it’ll be a mad one.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Overwatch devs introduce massive nerf to hitscan heroes

The Overwatch developers introduced a global nerf to Overwatch's hitscan heroes in their latest experimental patch that was released on Thursday. The change will make hitscan heroes more limited in their effective range by adjusting their damage falloff across the board. Additionally, they are testing buffs for Bastion, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker, as well as a nerf to D.Va's Mech Call ability.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Free PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, Steam and Xbox games for this weekend: Overwatch, Saints Row IV and more

A new weekend is coming full of free games for the main platforms. Between June 25 and 27 You will find titles of all kinds on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC. In this piece we will tell you about all the available alternatives, whether they are those attached to services such as Xbox Live Gold or those that do not need additional payment. There will always be a game for you.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Bloodborne Was The Most Played PlayStation Now Game on PC Through June 1

Sony has revealed the most played PlayStation titles through the PlayStation Now on PC from March 1 to June 1. The online subscription service has a good amount of Sony-only titles from previous generations that have yet to be brought onto the current market, or through regular means in the PC gaming market. Therefore, this specific list consists of mostly PlayStation titles that are not available on the PC platform through Steam, Epic Games Store, or any other retailer. The game at the very top is none other than perhaps one of the most requested PlayStation exclusives for PC, From Software’s Bloodborne.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Within the Blade coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Within the Blade, a ninja-themed indie action game from Ratalaika Games and developer Ametist Studio, now has a digital release date for consoles. The game from Ametist Studio has several differentiating and unique features with its simplistic presentation providing detailed pixel art animations, ninjas galore battling to their deaths, weapon crafting, and a lot more to present an incredible challenge that will please and encourage even the most experienced players. Importantly, aspects like random level generation, crafting, and skill trees are all part of a fantastic combination of concepts and innovative implementation.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Borderlands 3 Crossplay Update now up for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac

Borderland 3‘s crossplay update is now available along with the return of the game’s most popular seasonal event, The Revenge of the Cartels. There has never been a better moment for you and your buddies to join in on the killing and looting mayhem. Shift Matchmaking enables cross-platform gaming across PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. When the Crossplay Update is downloaded, you’ll be confronted with an opt-in popup.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The bees are back as BeeFense BeeMastered buzzes onto Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Are you ready to BEE the hero? Are you up for buzzing your way to Tower Beefense glory? You’ll be the queen of the hive with BeeFense BeeMastered. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, BeeFense BeeMastered is the latest attempt to buzz some life into the Tower Defense genre; a genre which has struggled to keep on trend for a few years now.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch 2 will compromise on visuals

While Overwatch 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Blizzard has announced that the game will “compromise” some visual enhancements. TheGamer’s According to the report, Overwatch’s development team attended a Reddit Q&A event last month. Asking questions to the development team at the event Reddit user Overwatch2Fan, asked if the Switch version of the game will be released and whether anything will be compromised for the version coming to Switch.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Overwatch: Experimental Patch Aims to Nerf Certain Heroes

A new patch with experimental changes just dropped in Overwatch. Most of the changes affect Hitscan heroes, but there are also apparent nerfs for D.Va. It is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, these changes can only be accessed in Practice Mode. According to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy