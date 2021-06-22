Court Docs: Toddler accidentally shot self in leg with gun father bought on the street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A gun that a three-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg with was purchased illegally by his father, according to court documents. Shawndel Ziegler Jr. told police that he bought the gun off of the streets, according to the documents. Ziegler went on to tell police that he usually kept his firearm on the top shelf of the closet, but did not that day due to not thinking clearly. On the day of the shooting, he placed the gun on the kitchen table.