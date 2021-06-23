Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Malheur by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ada County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho East central Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 730 PM MDT.. * At 639 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freezeout Mountain to near Elephant Butte, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Homedale, Elephant Butte and Succor Creek Campground around 640 PM MDT. Marsing, Wilder and Givens Hot Springs around 650 PM MDT. Greenleaf, Notus, Lake Lowell and Huston around 700 PM MDT. Caldwell, Sand Hollow and Board Corral Mountain around 710 PM MDT. Nampa, Kuna, Double Mountain and Owyhee Dam around 720 PM MDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Malheur County, OR
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Greenleaf, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Southwestern Idaho#Extreme Weather#Malheur#Sand Hollow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy