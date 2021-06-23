Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ada, Canyon, Owyhee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Ada; Canyon; Owyhee The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ada County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho East central Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 730 PM MDT.. * At 639 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freezeout Mountain to near Elephant Butte, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Homedale, Elephant Butte and Succor Creek Campground around 640 PM MDT. Marsing, Wilder and Givens Hot Springs around 650 PM MDT. Greenleaf, Notus, Lake Lowell and Huston around 700 PM MDT. Caldwell, Sand Hollow and Board Corral Mountain around 710 PM MDT. Nampa, Kuna, Double Mountain and Owyhee Dam around 720 PM MDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH