Lawmakers Set To Vote On Bill To Overhaul Oregon’s Recycling System

Oregon’s recycling programs would see some changes under a bill scheduled for a vote Wednesday in the state Senate. Senate Bill 582 would standardize recycling across the state by creating a master list of items that would be accepted in curbside recycling. The idea is to reduce the amount of recyclable items that end up in the trash, and the amount of non-recyclable items that end up in the blue bins. Mis-directed items can increase the cost of recycling programs.