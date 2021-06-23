Arizona Senate passes budget, tax cut after House Dems walk

House Republicans pushed through the plan to sharply cut taxes on the rich Thursday — but only after changing the rules to limit debate and objections by Democrats. The approval, on a party-line vote, came after the 31 Republicans — all present for the first time in days — lined up the votes to limit discussion to no more than 30 minutes. And the rule was crafted in a way to cut off comments at that point, even if all the amendments to any bill had not even been explained.