Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Appeals court mulls over challenge to California ban on high-capacity gun magazines

By Maura Dolan, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court grappled Tuesday with a key gun dispute that may determine the fate of several challenges of California gun laws. An 11-member “en banc” panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to a voter-approved ban of large-capacity magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Seven of the judges on the panel were appointed by Democrats.

www.mdjonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Courts#Guns#2nd Amendment#Gun Laws#Democrats#Democratic#Trump#The 9th Circuit#The U S Supreme Court#Swiss Army#En Banc Panel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
UCLA
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy