House Farm Workers! announces Ellen Brokaw House Farm Workers! 2021 scholarship honorees

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura County – House Farm Workers! has selected the recipients of its 6th annual Ellen Brokaw House Farm Workers! Scholarship for college-bound and current college students. Litzy Hernandez, Jesus Martinez, and Bryan Rodriguez will each be awarded $3,000 towards their continued education and will be celebrated virtually, at House Farm Workers! annual “From Field to Fork” fundraising event on July 15th. To purchase tickets, please visit www.housefarmworkers.org/event.

