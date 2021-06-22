House Farm Workers! announces Ellen Brokaw House Farm Workers! 2021 scholarship honorees
Ventura County – House Farm Workers! has selected the recipients of its 6th annual Ellen Brokaw House Farm Workers! Scholarship for college-bound and current college students. Litzy Hernandez, Jesus Martinez, and Bryan Rodriguez will each be awarded $3,000 towards their continued education and will be celebrated virtually, at House Farm Workers! annual “From Field to Fork” fundraising event on July 15th. To purchase tickets, please visit www.housefarmworkers.org/event.www.citizensjournal.us