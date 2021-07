WHEATON -- A fine art portrait photographer and several other Wheaton businesses collaborated on a "Homage to Frida" art exhibit that opens Friday. The "Homage to Frida" fine art portraits to be revealed were taken by chamber member Miguel Morna Freitas. His show is being hosted by the chamber to recognize the "Frida Kahlo: Timeless" exhibition being held at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art on the campus of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.