Feuds erupt after man claims he found Zodiac Killer's identity in a cipher

By Katie Dowd
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French engineer is convinced he's solved one of true crime's greatest mysteries. But the problem is no one seems to believe him. In January, Fayçal Ziraoui began posting on a popular forum where sleuths dissect theories about the Zodiac Killer, who murdered five people in the Bay Area from 1968-69. Ziraoui's long, detailed posts describe the process by which he says he cracked two of Zodiac's unsolved ciphers, known as Z13 and Z32. Z13 was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1970 and says "My name is" followed by 13 letters and symbols. Z32 was also received by the Chronicle in 1970, along with a letter threatening to "wipe out a school bus" and an annotated map of Mount Diablo.

www.chron.com
