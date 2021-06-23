Cancel
Massachusetts State

Report: Massachusetts’ urban interstate congestion and bridge deterioration among highest in U.S.

By Marie Szaniszlo
Boston Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts has some of the nation’s worst bridges and highest rates of vehicle travel and congestion, according to a new report. The report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that 7% of Massachusetts’ urban interstate bridges were in poor or structurally deficient condition — the fourth highest percentage, just after West Virginia’s 13%, Rhode Island’s 12% and Illinois’ 8%.

