Report: Massachusetts’ urban interstate congestion and bridge deterioration among highest in U.S.
Massachusetts has some of the nation's worst bridges and highest rates of vehicle travel and congestion, according to a new report. The report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that 7% of Massachusetts' urban interstate bridges were in poor or structurally deficient condition — the fourth highest percentage, just after West Virginia's 13%, Rhode Island's 12% and Illinois' 8%.