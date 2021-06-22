Carol Vorderman and Susanna Reid launch Pride of Britain nominations with heartfelt poem

Famous faces and past Pride of Britain winners have come together in an emotional tribute to Britain's everyday heroes.

The short tribute sees Carol Vorderman, Susanna Reid and Peter Andre read a powerful poem alongside previous winners to drive home the message that the British public "remembers our heroes".

The message comes a week after nominations for Pride of Britain Awards 2021 launched and calls for members of the public to nominate their own heroes so that they too can be celebrated for their fantastic sacrifices and achievements.

The message in the poem reads: "We remember our heroes. Remember them forever.

"We learn their names, their faces. Feel their places in our hearts.

Carol Vorderman read parts of the powerful and emotional poem

"We know their pain, their sacrifices and passions. Hold them close.

"They are all around us. They are our neighbours, they're relatives and friends. They are ordinary people. You and me.

"In extraordinary times of sacrifice, bravery and belief. All around us they inspire us and move us and change us for the good.

"So today, now here, who will we remember? Whose faces, passions and pain. Where are today's heroes?"

Six-year-old Tony Hudgell was on of the previous winners to appear in the heartfelt reading.

The youngster won last year's Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser award. He was abused by his biological parents so badly that doctors had to amputate his legs - yet he managed to raise £1.5million for the hospital that saved his life by walking 10km on his prosthetics with crutches.

And an appearance on the morning television show in May brought viewers to tears.

The happy-go-lucky child was seen riding a specially adapted go kart for the first time, with viewers quick to share their emotions on social media.

Tony Hudgell won the 2020 Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser award

Other winners at the ceremony in November last year included 10-year-old Child of Courage winner Sebastian Williams, who scrambled 100 metres down a Scottish ravine to save his seriously-injured mum Suzanne.

Rebecca Beattie, who set up clothing brand Always B U to raise awareness of domestic violence, was also acknowledged in last year's ceremony and broke down as Prince Charles handed her the Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award.

She said the moment had “blown me away”.

Members of the public can nominate now for who they think should be recognised in this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, at prideofbritain.com/nominate.