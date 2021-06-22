Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

These LGBTQ Celebrities All Came Out Later in Life

By Louisa Ballhaus
Posted by 
SheKnows
SheKnows
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBxW8_0acUwdwS00
Colton Underwood, Wanda Sykes zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx, Sipa USA via AP.

In today’s pop culture landscape, we have inspiring LGBTQ celebrities who are coming out at younger and younger ages — like YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa who came out as gay in 2021 at age 17, or Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of Siohvaughn Funches and Dwyane Wade, who came out to her parents at age 12 but (according to dad) has known her gender identity since she was 3 years old. Our current climate has by no means eradicated the homophobia that just a few decades back was as commonplace to sit-com TV as a laugh track, but the progress is undeniable, as we remember the generations of LGBTQ stars who hid their true identity for fear of being blacklisted from the business, jeered in the press, or alienated from their loved ones.

Celebrities like Colton Underwood or Caitlyn Jenner who came out later in life, undergoing some time in the public eye perceived to be heterosexual or cisgender, unilaterally tend to express relief at living more honestly, even as they now grapple with the stigma they’d always feared, as well as the very real discrimination they know they will face from certain individuals and communities. In 2018, Sir Ian McKellen, who came out at 48 years old, tweeted in honor of his three-year anniversary of living as an openly gay man.

“I’ve never met a gay person who regretted coming out — including myself,” he wrote. “Life at last begins to make sense, when you are open and honest.” We commend all these stars’ bravery in trusting the public with who they are and paving the way for others to do the same, whether it’s at 15, 30, 45, or 75 — it’s never too late to start living your truth.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SheKnows

SheKnows

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Ian Mckellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Gay Man#Transgender#Age 12#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

13 Sweet & Savory Ways to Use Up Your Fresh Summer Berries

The minute summer begins, berry season is already in full swing. Take blueberries and strawberries, for instance: The former kicks off in May and extends into early October, while strawberries are harvested as early as May in southern climates. And as for raspberries and blackberries, those berries peak in June and July. So, it’s no wonder the summer months are the perfect time of the year to experiment with berry recipes — especially if you’re handpicking them fresh.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

What Parents of Mixed-Race Kids Need to Teach Them About Identity

My partner and I talked about lots of things before we had kids. We talked about where we wanted to live, our religions, our beliefs, and everything in between. We knew we wanted to have kids in theory, as so many people do. What we didn’t talk about, though, were the realities of having mixed-race kids. I’m a mixed-race Black and Indian woman from Trinidad and Tobago so I subconsciously assumed that their experience would be similar to mine. In Trinidad, there is a large population of people who are descendants of Africa and India who have kids together. We even have a name for this mix in our culture. I was always surrounded by people who looked like me, and my culture certainly was not considered to be on the margins of society in my country. When my partner and I had our first son, though, we quickly learned that to be mixed race in America can be a completely different experience, and we needed to prepare him for this. Here are five things parents of mixed-race kids need to teach them about identity.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Frye Sandals Are 30% Off at Nordstrom & They Won’t Last Long

There’s nothing better than a cute pair of sandals in the summer — warm weather, fresh pedicure and the perfect outfit to accessorize them with. Frye sandals are having a major sale at Nordstrom with trendy styles that are 30% off right now. So now is the time to think about what footwear you need in your summer wardrobe and jump at this opportunity.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Over-Salted Your Food? Don’t Worry, It Can Easily Be Fixed

When it comes to cooking, there’s one element that will absolutely make or break your dish — salt. Salt is a vital ingredient — it enhances the flavor of everything it’s added to, from eggs and meat to fruit and yes, even sweets. But we all get a little carried away sometimes (and raise your hand if you’ve ever had a secret salt fairy “help” you in the kitchen while your back was turned). When your food is oversalted, though, you’re not necessarily stuck. There are things you can do to fix the problem — the key is finding the right solution for your recipe.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Tyler Posey Comes Out as LGBTQ Member

Tyler Posey has come out as a member of the LGBTQ community, and he says his girlfriend is the one who inspired the realization. Tyler says he now identifies as a member of the queer community. The ‘Teen Wolf’ star said in an interview with NME, GF Phem, whom he’s been dating since February, opened his eyes that he falls ‘under the queer umbrella.”
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

David Archuleta Says He Came Out To Help Other LGBTQ People Of Faith

David Archuleta continues to feel “so much relief” nearly two weeks after publicly opening up about his sexuality for the first time. The “American Idol” veteran revealed on Instagram June 12 that he’d come out as gay to his family in 2014, but has since “had similar feelings for both genders.” Later in the post, he added that he doesn’t experience as many “sexual desires and urges as most people,” and therefore identified with some aspects of asexuality.
SocietyThought Catalog

Here’s How LGBTQ Community Is The Antidote For Shame

Names changed for confidentiality. When Oscar walked into my office, I almost didn’t hear him over the sound of ringing phones, whirring printers, and beeping photocopiers. A few feet away from me, the other bilingual case manager spoke Cantonese with one of her clients. The office smelled like pupusas, brought in by an older Salvadorian client earlier that day as a thank you for help with Spanish to English interpretation.
Books & LiteratureKUTV

'Out, Not In' book encourages love, acceptance for LGBTQ+ community

KUTV — The following description was written by Josh Pedersen. “OUT, NOT IN!" was created by author-illustrator team Josh Pedersen and Faith Henke. This book was crafted from empathy and experience and aims to inspire LGBTQ individuals struggling to find their voice when they are ready to come out. This beautifully hand-lettered book can enlighten families and close friends of every person who is navigating the coming out process. It is for ALL people wishing to gain a more empathetic understanding. It is a message of hope and bravery.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
Movies247wallst.com

The 30 Best LGBTQ+ Movies of All Time

Cast: Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes, Candela Peña. > Cast: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami. > Cast: Michel Côté, Marc-André Grondin, Danielle Proulx.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
Theater & Danceabc7ny.com

Life after 'Pose': Jason Rodriguez focuses on LGBTQ+ youth

Jason Rodriguez's story is about the intersection of ability and opportunity, when the place where what you want to be meets with what you can do. One of the stars of "Pose" was ready when his favorite form of dance came back in vogue, and now, he hopes to build on his success.
Relationshipshotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Angered By Tweet That Says Daughters Don't Come Before Husband

Often, certain random tweets or social media messages will get grabbed by a blog, and soon, it's gone viral. Most of the time it can be something about relationships, romances, workplaces, or anything that can get the general public talking and sharing their opinions, and such was the case with a controversial tweet from a woman whose identity was hidden by several outlets.
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

E-40 Celebrates 30 Years Of Marriage With His Wife

West Coast rap icon E-40 has officially spent thirty years of marriage with his wife, Tracy Stevens. The couple got married in 1991 and they've spent the last three decades together, celebrating their anniversary this week. The rapper posted some of his favorite pictures of them together to share their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy