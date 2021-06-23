Milwaukee jewelry store offering refunds if the Bucks win NBA Championship

If the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship, a Milwaukee jewelry store owner says he will give customers a full refund outside of the sales tax and a processing fee.

Bret Eulberg, owner of Robert Haack Diamond Importers on Layton and 76th Street, said in a statement Tuesday that purchases must be paid in full by June 29 to be eligible.

Jewelry purchases will be fully refunded, minus the sales tax and a $10 paperwork processing fee - as long as the Bucks win the championship. If they don't - the refund offer doesn't stand.

Also, the minimum purchase required is $200, according to Eulberg. The maximum refund is capped at $5,000. Eulberg says additional details are available in-store.

Robert Haack Diamond Importers has locations in Glendale on Port Washington and Green Tree Roads; in Greenfield at 76th and Layton Avenue; and in Southridge Mall.

The Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.

