Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee jewelry store offering refunds if the Bucks win NBA Championship

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjUAC_0acUwc3j00

If the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship, a Milwaukee jewelry store owner says he will give customers a full refund outside of the sales tax and a processing fee.

Bret Eulberg, owner of Robert Haack Diamond Importers on Layton and 76th Street, said in a statement Tuesday that purchases must be paid in full by June 29 to be eligible.

Jewelry purchases will be fully refunded, minus the sales tax and a $10 paperwork processing fee - as long as the Bucks win the championship. If they don't - the refund offer doesn't stand.

Also, the minimum purchase required is $200, according to Eulberg. The maximum refund is capped at $5,000. Eulberg says additional details are available in-store.

Robert Haack Diamond Importers has locations in Glendale on Port Washington and Green Tree Roads; in Greenfield at 76th and Layton Avenue; and in Southridge Mall.

The Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Jewelry#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANew York Post

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NBAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX — (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging — but motivated — Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Milwaukee Bucks One Win Away From NBA Finals

It was early in Game 5 on Thursday night -- 2 minutes and 5 seconds in, to be exact -- and Jrue Holiday, open from 3, caught a wing pass from P.J. Tucker. With injured Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting on the end of the bench, the Bucks had roared into the game, the energy percolating inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
NBANBC Washington

Khris Middleton Leads Milwaukee Bucks to First NBA Finals Since 1974

Khris Middleton leads Milwaukee Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Fifty years after winning their first and only NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks are in position to capture another. The Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Finals outlook: Suns players preview the Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Western Conference, National Basketball Association, Atlanta Hawks, Eastern Conference, Mikal Bridges, Devin Booker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Phoenix Suns are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1992-93 season. And boy, are they excited. Asked if there was any moment that hit him...
NBAwtmj.com

BUCKS WIN! HEADED TO NBA FINALS!

ATLANTA (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn’t enough to extend Atlanta’s surprising playoff run.
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Bucks' playoff toughness should help them win championship

As much as the oddsmakers may argue otherwise, there’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy