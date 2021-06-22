Ham Radio Operators On the Air for Nationwide Event June 26 – 27
Ham radio operators, including members of The St. Louis QRP Society from around the greater St. Louis Metro area, will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 – 27. The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.www.stltoday.com