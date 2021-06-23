Cancel
Burlington, MA

Conservation Commission

 14 days ago

This meeting will be held in-person at the Town Hall Main Hearing Room, 29 Center Street Burlington, MA. Members of the public are welcome to attend this in-person meeting. Please note that while an option for remote attendance and/or participation is being provided as a courtesy to the public, the meeting will not be suspended or terminated if technological problems interrupt the virtual broadcast, unless otherwise required by law. Members of the public with particular interest in any specific item on this agenda should make plans for in-person vs. virtual attendance accordingly. The public will be able to make comments during the hearing during the time for public comment. The meeting will also be broadcast on BCAT and streamed on Facebook Live via the BCAT Facebook Page.

