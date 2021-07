ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of Officer Clinton Martin, who passed away Saturday mourning after a battle with COVID-19. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share with you that Officer Clinton Martin passed away this morning surrounded by his family. We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man," Chief John Robinson wrote in a Facebook post. "He has spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart."