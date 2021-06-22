U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.