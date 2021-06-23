Cancel
Health

Work In Health? Make Sure You Take Care Of Your Own

By David Hucks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking in the healthcare industry provides a lot of great opportunities. There are a lot of different job types, across hospitals, medical practices and more. It’s a challenging field of work, but it’s also a very rewarding one. When you work in health, the health of others is one of...

#Mental Health#Health And Fitness#Work Environment#Nutrition#Ppe
Mental HealthThrive Global

John Giorgi explains why you should take proper care of your mental health

Mental health issues affect almost 40 million Americans every year, according to the NAMI (National Alliance of Mental illness), and it impacts their wellness and wellbeing. Poor mental health is detrimental for leading a balanced and healthy life as it has an overall negative impact on emotional, psychological and social well being. Poor mental health will make you feel unhappy as you will not come to terms with your life in the way you want. Since mental health affects our everyday feelings, thinking and behavior, it influences our lives many ways. Our mental health determines our ability to make decisions, relate to others in our lives, and cope with stress.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Why You Need To Care About Your Employees’ Financial Health

Most employers focus on physical and mental health. But what about employees’ financial health? The 2021 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey found that 63% of employees say that their financial stress has increased since the start of the pandemic. With years of stagnant wages for many workers and most Americans living paycheck to paycheck, this is an area of employee wellness that can’t be ignored.
HealthL'Observateur

How to take care of your brain

It’s an exciting time in Alzheimer’s research. The approval of the first treatment to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease earlier this month marked a new phase in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. While there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to...
Grocery & SupermaketGreenwichTime

Nobody believed in her, but this Sonoran is helping to save the world and taking care of your health

Ana Eliza Zaragoza is a woman from Sonora who, since she was a teenager, was interested in the wellness industry on a personal level and then took it to other levels. Graduated from Tec de Monterrey with a degree in Financial Management, in 2013 she founded Clean Brands , a company dedicated to the production of healthy and environmentally friendly products.
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Health Concerns that you Should Never Really Ignore

Sometimes it’s obvious that you need to go and see a doctor. It may be that you have a dangerously high fever, that you experience constant vomiting, or that you even experience constant pain. That being said, there are some symptoms that are much easier to ignore. Some of which can be found below.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How seniors can enhance mental health

No matter what age we are, living a life of purpose, connection and joy is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing. For older adults, a variety of obstacles like vision loss, social isolation, mobility problems and memory issues can make enjoying life more difficult. Why is it important for...
Diseases & Treatmentsmyrtlebeachsc.com

How To Protect Your Hearing

Your ears are very sensitive, and once your hearing is damaged it’s likely to be permanent. That’s why prevention is better than treatment in most cases. While hearing loss can be caused by a number of medical conditions, many types of hearing loss can be attributed to lifestyle and work-related noise exposure.
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Why Looking After Your Overall Health Is Important

Your health is important to protect and keep on top of in order to feel less anxious in life and to avoid health problems that can be avoided through diet and exercise, such as obesity and heart disease. Because stress can often exacerbate problems, caring for your mental health is an important part of caring for your overall health.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

How to Make Sure Your Child Isn’t Being a Jerk

My oldest son, now 10-years-old, has developed a personality that I can only describe as sassy. Having just entered his pre-tweens, he’s trying on a new maturity in the form of quips, barbs and verbal boundary testing. Recently an extra-familial uncle sent my son a book for his birthday. It...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.
Public Healthfinehomesandliving.com

How To Make Sure That The Water In Your House Is Safe For Your Family

Your family's well-being should be your number one priority, and one of the ways you can protect them from diseases is by ensuring that they drink clean water. People can survive for weeks without food, but they can barely survive without water because once dehydration kicks in, you can go into shock and may even become vegetative. In other words, water is essential, and sadly, many people don't have access to it. Drinking safe and clean water should be necessary because it provides nourishment, prevents diseases, and helps the body get rid of toxins. Some people may be drinking them as is and aren't aware of it, so keep reading to learn how to make sure that the water in your house is safe for you and your family.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Drive-Thru Clinic Will Take Care Of You & Your Pet This Weekend

A unique drive-thru clinic will offer various services, from microchips for pets to COVID-19 vaccines for El Pasoans this weekend. This Sunday, El Pasoans will have a chance to get free vaccinations and microchips for their pets while also receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine for themselves during this unique drive-thru clinic.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

4 Ways to Make Sure Your Business Survives the Unexpected

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Entrepreneurs have a reputation for having a high-risk tolerance. Studies back up this stereotype, and I can too: Of all my clients, small-business owners are more daring when it comes to managing their financial assets. This approach to risk is understandable. Entrepreneurs...

