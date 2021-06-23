Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

By Seaborn Larson
Missoulian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GOP-led legislative committee investigating the judicial branch has withdrawn its embattled subpoenas for Montana Supreme Court records, a spokesperson said late Tuesday. Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican chairing the investigative committee, said in an emailed statement the decision to pull back the subpoenas came after consultation with the state Department of Justice. That Republican-led agency has represented the committee during the escalating confrontation with the judiciary over claims of improper use of state resources, lobbying efforts by judges and failure to retain public records.

missoulian.com
