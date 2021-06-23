Cancel
Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid all the back-and-forth about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics during the pandemic, there are early indications of viewer interest in the summer games. U.S. Olympic team trials in swimming and track and field that aired Sunday on NBC fell short of gold-medal ratings...

