Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway with Gymnastics coming into the spotlight NBC as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo inches closer. With swimming and diving already completed and Track and Field coming to a close this weekend, it’s time to see who gets to represent Team USA in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics. The action begins with the men’s competition taking place on Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. Overall, NBC Olympics will present 10 hours of gymnastics coverage over four consecutive days and nights, including more than six hours on NBC. Live coverage culminates this Sunday, June 27, with primetime coverage of the women’s second night of competition at 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC.