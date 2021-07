PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage. Local donation centers are asking people of all blood types to make an appointment to donate. Blood donations typically decline during the summer, but this year there is particularly low turnout. According to the Red Cross, hospitals are seeing more trauma patients and they are also busy with people who delayed treatments during the pandemic. Many people didn't show up for donation appointments during the heat wave in late June. The Red Cross said vacations may also be keeping people from donating as frequently this time of year.