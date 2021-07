As investigators continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee, her father has revealed that Summer Wells is not the first family member to go missing. An AMBER Alert remains active for Summer Wells, six days after her parents reported her missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Summer’s parents have said they believe she left their Hawkins County home through the basement door after she had come inside from helping her mother and grandmother in the garden on Tuesday. It is not clear exactly what time Summer was last seen, but her parents reported her missing Tuesday evening.