Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 231,505

India has reported more than 6,000 COVID fatalities in the past 24 hours—more than any country’s official daily death count recorded to date during the pandemic, CNBC reports. On Wednesday, one of India’s states adjusted its death count from 5,400 to more than 9,400, to include the number of people who died while at home or in private hospitals. Experts have said the real number is many multiples higher than the numbers the Indian government is reporting. A hiccup in the vaccine rollout in January has resulted in less than 5 percent of the country’s population getting both shots, according to the network. Near the height of the outbreak in late April, India’s official daily case count exceeded more than 200,000, causing hospitals to run out of oxygen tanks and cremation sites to run out of firewood. The country’s official daily number of the number of people who tested positive for the virus remained below 100,000 for the third day in a row on Wednesday.