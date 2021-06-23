Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flagstaff Pro Rodeo nixed due to fires after Coconino County decision

By DAILY SUN STAFF
Arizona Daily Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flagstaff Pro Rodeo announced early Tuesday that it is having to cancel its weekend event due to risk from the Rafael Fire. “We regret to inform you that Coconino County management has made the executive decision to cancel the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo this weekend due to the Rafael Fire,” Flagstaff Pro Rodeo said in a Facebook post. “...This news comes with a very heavy heart from our board and committee. We have all worked countless hours. We hope that we will have everyone’s support and kindness as we navigate through the next couple months.”

azdailysun.com
