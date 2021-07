Luis Cárdenas Palomino, considered the right hand of former Mexican Security Secretary Genaro García Luna, has been arrested early this Monday in the State of Mexico, as reported by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). The former head of the Regional Security Division of the Federal Police in the Government of Felipe Calderón has been wanted since September last year, when a judge issued an arrest warrant for allegedly ordering and participating in the torture of “alleged kidnapped” in 2012. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has declared during his morning conference that the arrest has been achieved because “there is no longer impunity” in the country.