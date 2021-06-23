Patreon CEO Jack Conte says the App Store review process is unstable
Patreon CEO Jack Conte sat down with The Verge's Nilay Patel on the Decoder podcast. The CEO talked about its relationship with Apple and its App Store fees. Apple's fees for in-app purchases have been under fire for years. The company famously (or infamously) charges a 30% fee on subscription services sold through apps for the first year and then reduces that fee to 15% for each year afterward. Apple also recently created the App Store Small Business Program which reduced that first-year fee to 15% for the majority of developers.www.imore.com