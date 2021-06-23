Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Patreon CEO Jack Conte says the App Store review process is unstable

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatreon CEO Jack Conte sat down with The Verge's Nilay Patel on the Decoder podcast. The CEO talked about its relationship with Apple and its App Store fees. Apple's fees for in-app purchases have been under fire for years. The company famously (or infamously) charges a 30% fee on subscription services sold through apps for the first year and then reduces that fee to 15% for each year afterward. Apple also recently created the App Store Small Business Program which reduced that first-year fee to 15% for the majority of developers.

www.imore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ios App#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

App Store Optimization: How To Market Your Mobile App In 2021

By Terry Tateossian, founding partner of Socialfix Media, MIT blockchain and AI-certified consultant, speaker and activist. The year 2020 was eventful for mobile app developers and publishers. The global pandemic forced businesses to look for ways to facilitate Covid-19 contact tracing, improve collaboration among remote teams and drive organizational performance. There will be even more changes in 2021, such as Apple’s identifier for advertisers (IDFA) policy, enabling users to opt-out of app tracking to take back control over their online experience.
Cell Phonesimore.com

iOS 15: It's all about refining the little things

While iOS 15 didn't bring super big changes that we were hoping for, it does refine what iOS 14 previously built, and that's a good thing. When Apple announced iOS 15 at its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), I was excited to see what they had in store. I was actually hoping for some big changes, like better customization and even food tracking in the native Health app, but these never came to fruition. I let out my sigh of disappointment, but then I pivoted to exploring what Apple actually did give us instead.
InternetFlorida Star

Microsoft To Revamp Its App Store For Windows 11

WASHINGTON — American tech firm Microsoft is updating its Microsoft App store to give users access to popular apps on Windows 11. According to a media report, Microsoft’s app store for Windows, the Microsoft Store, is improving under Windows 11. While there have been some changes like a User Interface overhaul and speed improvements, the big overhaul is allowing more […]
Cell Phonesimore.com

Facebook-funded research claims Apple's own apps crowd out those from third parties

New research suggests that the apps Apple ships on its iPhones are crowding out those from other developers. The research was funded by Facebook. We've seen a ton of talk of late about Apple's pre-installed apps. Apps like Safari and Mail that come installed on all new iPhones are causing a stir because some believe it gives them an unfair advantage over apps created by third-party developers. Now, it appears a Facebook-backed Comscore study might back that up.
BusinessThe Verge

Google faces new antitrust lawsuit over Google Play Store fees

On Wednesday, a coalition of state attorneys general launched a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of abusing its control of the Android app store, as reported by Bloomberg. The lawsuit, filed by 36 states and Washington, DC, in California federal court, challenges Google’s policy forcing Google...
Video Gameskshb.com

Apple trial shows how platforms shape mobile games

"Candy Crush," "Clash of Clans," "Roblox" — these games might not look like much, but they're a huge part of the $90 billion video game industry. The rise of mobile gaming has reshaped the economics of the broader gaming world, while creating a flourishing market of its own. But that...
Businessimore.com

Sumbul Desai, Apple VP of health, talks careers, medicine, and more in new podcast interview

Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai appeared as an interviewee on the Second Life podcast. Topics of discussion included health, careers, and more. Sumbul Desai is a name that we've begun to see more of during Apple recent events, with the company's VP of health sharing details on where Apple is going next in terms of health. Now, in a new interview on the Second Life podcast Desai talks about her career, medicine, and more.
Cell Phonesstlouisnews.net

Windows 11 app store improvising

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is finally improvising its app store for its users! Some popular applications have already started to appear on Windows 11's Microsoft store, making it more useful than before. According to The Verge, Microsoft's app store for Windows- the Microsoft Store, is...
Electronicsimore.com

Kensington StudioCaddy review: Charge and stow with style

Kensington's latest charging station neatly stows your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and iPhone. With Qi wireless charging for your iPhone (from the iPhone 8 lineup up through the iPhone 12 series) and AirPods (second generation with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro) and two charging ports, you can charge many of your devices as you store them neatly.
Businessimore.com

Apple's misguided WFH policy risks losing the best and the brightest talent

You don't need to be following along with the ins and outs of Apple's human resources situation too closely to know that team members are less than thrilled with the idea of being told to work from the office at least three days per week. This after they've spent a year working from home five days a week. Apple's sticking to its guns, despite concerns from within that people might leave the company rather than come to the office. But the situation is worse than that. It might struggle to hire people to replace them, too.
Softwareimore.com

Notes created on iOS 15, macOS Monterey might not work on older versions

Notes created on the iOS 15 and macOS Monterey betas might not appear on other devices. Some of the latest Apple software updates will work, however. Apple's iOS 15 and macOS Monterey are both now available as part of the public beta program, but people who have installed them could be left with notes that can't be opened by other devices. In fact, any note created using Apple's betas could simply disappear, making them completely unavailable on some devices.
Behind Viral VideosMacdaily News

Apple defeats attempt by TikTok, others to circumvent App Tracking Transparency in China

Apple has successfully defeated an attempt by TikTok and others to circumvent App Tracking Transparency in China. Tech groups led by Baidu, Tencent and TikTok parent ByteDance had worked with two Beijing-affiliated groups to create a new way of tracking iPhones for advertising, called CAID, that would let them identify users even if they refused to let apps use Apple’s official ID, called IDFA.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer launches on iOS, Android on July 21

The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date for Android and iOS: July 21st. The Pokémon Go-style mobile game will have players hunting for augmented reality (AR) monsters in real-world spaces, completing quests and more. Made by Spokko, the game is based on the popular Witcher books and games. Back in April, Spokko ran a limited early access for Android users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy