Get healthier with Withings and these super low prices for Prime Day

Thanks to the iPhone and Apple Watch, it has never been easier to keep track of your health and overall well-being. But did you know that there are other accessories out there that can help you understand other aspects of your health besides steps, calories burned, and heart rate? One of the brands is Withings, and it has several different products to help you track weight, various body measurements, blood pressure, and even sleep (because the Apple Watch doesn't do that great of a job yet).