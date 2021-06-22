Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Queensland slams its borders shut to Sydney hotspots as New South Wales battles a growing Covid cluster

By Sam McPhee
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Queensland has slammed its borders shut to people travelling from Sydney's hotspots after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday morning that anyone who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Thursday.

Those areas include the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - about 782,000 residents.

'We cannot afford to have this Delta variant out in the community,' Palaszczuk said as the state recorded another case transmitted in hotel quarantine.

'We have serious concerns. We will be easing restrictions across Queensland this weekend but we cannot have the Delta variant out in our community.

She said Queensland will be following Victoria's lead overnight by banning anyone entering from the seven-exposed areas.

'We're focusing on those council areas at the moment but this advice could change, that's dependent on what we see in the next few days.'

There were no community transmissions of the virus recorded in Queensland overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BjA0_0acUtAVI00
Queensland has slammed its borders shut to Sydney hotspots after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2aCH_0acUtAVI00
Anyone entering Queensland who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Wednesday

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young says the extreme risk of the Delta variant has forced the state to immediately introduce the measures. The state recorded one new case of the variant overnight.

'The risk is so much higher now than it was only a year ago,' she said.

Anyone currently in Queensland who had visited any of the seven suburbs after June 12 must immediately seek a test and isolate.

More than 15,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday in Queensland.

The Queensland government also turned blame on Scott Morrison's federal government and their refusal to introduce regional or national quarantine centres to combat the increased threat to hotel quarantine.

'Hotel quarantine is not proving as effective as it was. We're seeing that with room to room transmission, and that just underlines what we've been saying for a very long time now,' Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

'There has been a very long time we could have built and maintained regional quarantine facilities.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIKm8_0acUtAVI00
The decision comes after Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli flew from Los Angeles to Sydney on June 15 after being granted a travel exemption by the federal government and NSW Health attempting to say goodbye to his dying father
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLj7r_0acUtAVI00
Mr Kilian's 80-year-old father Frans weighs just 44kg and is dying of pancreatic cancer in a hospital on the Gold Coast

The decision comes after Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli flew from Los Angeles to Sydney on June 15 after being granted a travel exemption by the federal government and NSW Health attempting to say goodbye to his dying father.

The Kilians then tried to leave NSW on a $15,000 private charter plane but were refused a quarantine exemption by Queensland Health officials.

Mr Kilian's 80-year-old father Frans weighs just 44kg and is dying of pancreatic cancer in a hospital on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Health has rejected the couple's quarantine exemption application four times even though they are both fully vaccinated and even offered to wear hazmat suits and tracking devices during their visit.

'Dr Young and i have had a lengthy discussion - what we'd like to see from the New South Wales government, if they want to break the 14-day hotel quarantine for the couple, they can provide how they safely transfer the couple from Sydney to the Gold Coast,' Palaszczuk said during Wednesday morning's press conference.

When told her New South Wales counterparts had proposed a plan, she said it needed to be put to the state's Chief Health Officer before being decided.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Queensland Government#Hotspots#Covid#Nsw Health#Kilians#Queensland Health#The Gold Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Health authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas, saying people could leave their homes only for essential purposes.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday....
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Friday 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country’s largest city. Friday’s data includes six cases announced on Thursday...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW Covid update: three new Sydney cases of ’near and present danger’ Delta variant recorded

New South Wales reported three cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total associated with the Bondi outbreak to six. Two previously unreported cases were announced, including a woman in her 40s from the eastern suburbs who visited a number of venues in Westfield Bondi Junction. The second case, reported overnight, is a man in his 30s who lives in Sydney and also visited Westfield Bondi Junction.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Annastacia Palaszczuk sparks outrage after saying Queenslanders will need to wear masks until EVERYONE is vaccinated - after she extended Brisbane's lockdown

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has sparked backlash and ridicule after saying her state will be wearing masks until everyone is vaccinated - which could be a year away. Ms Palaszczuk made the comments at a press conference on Friday morning, where she announced Brisbane will remain in lockdown for another...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Tasmania becomes the first state to slam shut its borders to NSW after four new Covid cases as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns against travelling to Sydney

Tasmania has slammed shut its borders to anyone from New South Wales while Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns her state to avoid travelling to Sydney after new coronavirus cases were detected. The state recorded another Covid-19 case overnight as a man in his 40s - not linked to the other...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'What an epic win!' Hugh Jackman shows his support for New South Wales as they claim the NRL State of Origin series against Queensland

Despite being a Hollywood superstar, Hugh Jackman is a Sydney boy at heart, proudly supporting the Blues in Sunday night's game two of NRL's State of Origin. The 52-year-old, who has just finished the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine in Sydney after flying in from New York, celebrated New South Wales' win against Queensland.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Sydney residents banned from leaving city as coronavirus cluster grows

Sydneysiders were largely banned from leaving the city Wednesday as Australian authorities rushed to stop a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant from spreading to other regions. The virus has repeatedly escaped Australian hotels used to quarantine returning travellers, and health experts say the outbreaks will continue until large numbers of Australians are vaccinated.
WorldThe Guardian

Covid border restrictions and travel bans: where you can and can’t go within Australia – and to New Zealand

As families prepare for winter school holidays, Covid outbreaks have once again resulted in state border restrictions and forced plans to be cancelled. State and territory health authorities are monitoring the cases and the situation is changing daily. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of where you can and can’t travel and what you need to do before you leave home.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney faces new restrictions as cluster grows

Sweeping new restrictions will be imposed across Sydney as Australia's largest city grapples with a fast-growing Covid outbreak. Authorities reported 16 new infections on Wednesday, which brings the cluster there to 37 cases. Sydney's 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy