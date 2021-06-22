Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bachelor In Paradise vet Jade Roper hits back at Instagram user after reality star allows her three-year-old to do her own makeup

By Christine Rendon, Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Jade Roper posted sweet snaps of her daughter Emerson doing her own makeup over the weekend, and while the posts undoubtedly melted plenty of hearts, they also received some criticism.

The Bachelor In Paradise vet, 34, shared a message she received from one Instagram user telling her the makeup was 'subconsciously' sending the message to her three-year-old that she was not 'beautiful enough' without it.

'I respect whatever you decide, just reminding wearing makeup may subconsciously tell her she needs it because she's not beautiful enough.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNNP6_0acUt3PS00
Hitting back: Jade Ropert took a stand against an Instagram user critical of her daughter Emerson doing her own makeup 

Jade hit back with the short and succinct message: 'Mkk.'

Reposting the exchange to her Instagram Stories, Jade remarked, 'Maybe we all should just become robots with zero emotions and zero interest or curiosities and have zero fun.'

Jade's sweet posts captured Emerson putting on eyeshadow and lip gloss from her mother's makeup collection.

'She wanted to get ready with me,' Jade captioned one snap of her daughter following her makeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Yu0o_0acUt3PS00
'Maybe we should all just become robots': Roper didn't let the message slide 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvSTs_0acUt3PS00
Aww! The youngster used her mother's own makeup for her makeover 

Jade shares her daughter with her husband Tanner Tolbert, whom she married in 2016 after meeting and becoming engaged on Bachelor In Paradise.

The couple also share sons Brooks, nearly two, and Reed Harrison, who was born in November 2020.

Jade gave birth to her son Brooks in her bedroom closet after going into labor early, and in a recent interview with Today, the reality star revealed the experience left her suffering for months afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkXpU_0acUt3PS00
Starting young! Emerson carefully applied a shade of lip gloss 

'From the second I went into labor until pretty much until I got pregnant with my (second) son Reed, I was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder,' she said.

Video taken by Tanner shows a crying Jade cradling Brooks, clearly overwhelmed as she asks if her son is OK and first responders move around her.

'When I was giving birth, I had such a precipitous labor I thought something wrong was happening,' she told Today. 'I thought that he was going to die. I thought I was going to die.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c3iq_0acUt3PS00
She accepted his rose! Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and became engaged on Bachelor In Paradise in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5pI3_0acUt3PS00
Motherhood: Jade gave birth to her son Brooks in her bedroom closet after going into labor early back in 2019

'And so after that experience, I would have flashbacks. That we were... not safe. And I would get bouts of dizziness out of nowhere, where it was almost like vertigo. I would have intrusive thoughts that weren't healthy. It was really intense for me.'

She considered that she might be suffering from postpartum depression or even postpartum psychosis, but had a hunch it was something else.

As it turns out, it was PTSD, which affects nine per cent of of women after childbirth, according to Postpartum Support International.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iV3Rv_0acUt3PS00
Oh boy! The couple also share sons Brooks, nearly two, and Reed Harrison, who was born in November 2020

Most who are diagnosed experience trauma during childbirth, like an unplanned C-section, the use of vacuum extractor or forceps to deliver the baby, feelings of powerlessness during the delivery. Some have babies that end up in the NICU.

Sufferers can experience similar symptoms to depression, as well 'intrusive re-experiencing of a past traumatic event' and flashbacks or nightmares. —

They may also be hyper-alert, irritable, anxious, detached, and may avoid stimuli associated with the birth — including the baby itself.

Jade admitted she didn't immediately feel connected to her new son, and neglected to take good care of herself, sometimes going days without brushing her teeth.

Finally, she realized she was 'going down a really dark path' and had a 'breakdown' and told her husband. She began treatment with hypnotherapy and found herself pregnant again five and a half months later.

Jade says the hormonal changes helped her mood. She started giving herself a break too, and would ask for more help when she needed it — even if that just meant making sure he watched their the kids for 20 minutes so she could shower and 'check in with myself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgjhO_0acUt3PS00
Candid: Roper recently revealed the PTSD she was grappling with following the birth of her second child
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Bachelor In Paradise#Instagram Stories#Ptsd#Nicu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Multiple Times Jade Roper Slammed Trolls Who Slap At Her Parenting

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert from ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise now have three adorable kids. Actually, for many fans, Jade sets mom goals. Additionally, fans like that she’s often very candid about motherhood. However, she unfortunately also gets a lot of trolls. Actually, some of the mom-shamers sound as if they never yet had their own kids, as some comments sound way too cruel. Obviously, it’s hard for a mom putting up with that sort of thing. However, she steps up and slaps back when it all becomes too much for her.
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is dating fellow former 'Real Housewives' star

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is opening up about her romance with fellow former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Fernanda Rocha. The mom of seven told E! News she was "definitely dating" Rocha, a Brazilian fitness instructor who appeared on season six of the Bravo series. "We have been hanging out," gushed the 43-year-old reality star. "We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her."
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Sweet Post: ‘Feeling Especially Blessed’

Totally loved up! Hannah Brown couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and she wants the world to know it. “Adam appreciation post,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”
TV & VideosOk Magazine

'He'll Be Back On Another Channel': Ex 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Plotting Reality TV Return, Dishes Source

Booted Bachelor host Chris Harrison is plotting a return to reality TV as the face of a new dating show that will give his old one a run for the money, spills an OK! insider. Harrison, 49, who had been on hiatus since February after defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, in her controversial race row, exited the franchise for good after reportedly negotiating an eight-figure payout not to spill any dirty behind-the-scenes secrets.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Is ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s bracelet a spoiler?

Is “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston wearing her heart on her wrist?. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 30-year-old marketing manager appeared to wearing contestant Greg Grippo’s bracelet during a group date on Monday night’s episode, possibly hinting at her feelings for the first impression rose winner. “Katie is wearing Greg’s bracelet. It’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share 1st Photos of ‘Healthy’ Twins: Birth Vlog

First look! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. debuted their newborn twins via Instagram on Monday, June 14. “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow of his wife, 29, posing with the infants at the hospital. “She is the strongest woman I know, and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Willow Smith says she grew up seeing her mum Jada Pinkett Smith deal with death threats and racism

Willow Smith has opened up about “the intense racism and sexism” she saw her mother Jada Pinkett Smith face while on tour with her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom. The 20-year-old singer travelled with the band from the age of four to 10 where she saw her mother getting “so much hate”.“It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens,” she told L’Officiel. “People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band.” As Willow works in the same industry her mother comes from, she said...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says His and Lauren Burnham’s Baby Girl Twin Is Doing ‘Much Better’ After Having to Stay in the Hospital

Settling in. Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave an update on his and wife Lauren Burnham’s newborn twins after having to leave their little girl at the hospital on Tuesday, June 15. The former Bachelor, 39, who welcomed a son and daughter on Saturday, June 12, shared a few videos from the couple’s first morning with their baby boy at home on Wednesday, June 16, before sharing scenes from their time in the hospital via his Instagram Story.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Doesn’t Allow Ryan Gosling To Take Her Instagram Pictures!

Ryan Gosling apparently can’t get the best Instagram angles quite like Eva Mendes’ besties!. On Monday, the 47-year-old model shared several posts on the ‘gram featuring shots of herself posing on a playground while wearing a geometrically patterned purple dress. In her first post, specifically, she perched on top a swing while also sporting some white-rimmed glasses. She wrote in the caption:

Comments / 0

Community Policy